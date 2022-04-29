NAPO's vision is my vision - Tom Tom declares after election as Manhyia South NPP chairman

The newly elected Manhyia South constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta has said he will be guided by the party’s constitution in all that he does.
He said, once that was done, there will be peace and unity to drive the party’s agenda.
Ofori Atta popularly known as ‘Tom Tom’ was speaking to party supporters after the election on Thursday in which he was elected unopposed.
Vision
He said his vision ties in with that of the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo.
According to him, there was no doubt that Dr Prempeh , a former Minister of Education and now the Minister of Energy had performed excellently both as an MP and Minister
So, it was appropriate that, he followed his footsteps to bring more development to Manhyia South.
Unity
Tom Tom promised to work with the other elected executives for the greater victory of the party.
He said the ‘agenda to break the eight’ starts from immediately and all hands are needed to ensure victory for the party in 2024.”
Mr Ofori Atta urged all party members especially those who lost the polls, to put the past behind them and come together for the greater good of the NPP.
On that score, he extended a hand of co-operation to his main contestant, Owusu Sekyere, who was disqualified for being a civil servant saying, “ I am ready to work with him.”
According to him, it was incumbent on him as constituency chairman to bring all on board towards working for victory in 2024.
Youth
Mr Ofori Atta said he will ensure that the youth in the party were supported to play a meaningful role in the party’s affairs.
The youth, he noted, hold the future of the party and “I will work to bring all of them on board.”
Listening chairman
He said he will be a listening chairman and would not run a one-man show.
“Decisions taken will be by consensus and I promise that we the executives will not fail you,” he said to cheers from the excited supporters.