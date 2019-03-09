MP applauds President Akufo-Addo over Tamale independence celebration

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for choosing Tamale for the celebration of the 62nd Independence Anniversary.
According to him, the decision to celebrate this year’s independence anniversary in Tamale was motivated by the surmounting of the Herculean task that confronted the people of Dagbon, which is the celebration of the two royal funerals and the installation, enskinment and coronation of a new Yaa Naa.
Mr Fuseini made the remarks on the floor of Parliament when he contributed to a statement made by Mr Michael Yaw Jato, Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East.
According Mr Jato, the decision of government to celebrate the independence anniversary for the first time outside Accra was to deepen the sense of national unity and drum home the importance of peace in Dagbon where a protracted chieftaincy conflict has now been resolved.
He said the restoration of peace in the north was going to save the country a lot in internal peace-keeping operation and boost investment in the area.
Mr Fuseini, who is also the Ranking Member on the Legal and Constitutional Affairs, stated that having been able to install and enskin a new Yaa Naa, it became appropriate to celebrate the independence anniversary in Tamale.
He said the intention to celebrate the Independence Day in Tamale came with added advantage to strengthen the unity between the Andani and Abudu royal families.
Mr Fuseini expressed gratitude to the President for his decision to select Tamale to host the independence anniversary, adding that though it was the first time outside Accra, everything went well.
The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, reminded the MPs to continue to educate the society, especially the youth, on the processes that led to Ghana’s independence. — GNA