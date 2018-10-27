Minority condemns dissolution of KNUST council

The Minority Leader in Parliament,
Mr Haruna Idrisu has condemned government’s decision to dissolve the governing council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rescind the decision with immediate effect .
Making reference to the 1992 constitution which he argued guaranteed the freedom of all public universities in terms of policy decisions, he said failure on the part of the President to reconstitute the Council would amount to a constitutional breach.
“There are better ways to manage the situation than what the President did. I request him to desist from extending his hands to undermine the academic freedom of our public universities.”
“The same thing was done at the University of Education, Winneba. The