MDCEs, group back Letsa's renomination as V/R minister

Two groups in the Volta Region have backed the nomination of Dr Archibald Yao Letsa as Minister- designate for Volta Region.
The two groups, the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and the Concerned NPP Grassroots both in the Volta Region, have therefore asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to ignore calls for his rejection.
MDCEs
A statement signed by the Dean of MDCEs, Mr Edmund Kudjoe Attah, last Monday, described the nomination of Dr Archibald Yao Letsa as welcome news which met their expectation.
"It must be stated that Dr Letsa has and will remain a party steward of many years standing who has worked diligently and won the admiration of many people from all walks of life in the region and even out of the region. Under his leadership, we have witnessed massive developmental projects across all districts of our region."
Context
Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region calling themselves Volta NPP Grassroots For Justice, together with regional and constituency party executive members, last Monday, embarked on a demonstration to register their displeasure over the nomination of Dr Letsa as the Volta Regional Minister-designate.
The demonstration, dubbed "Enough is enough," saw hundreds of protesters take to the streets of Ho, where they called on the President to rescind his decision and provide the region with a minister who would be accepted by all.
Dialogue
But the MDCEs in their statement advised the group to use dialogue as the best option available while calling on leadership to fasttrack their processes in resolving the concerns of the people.
It asked the group to reconsider their actions and halt their intended demonstrations.
Grassroots for Letsa
At a press conference organised by the Concerned NPP Grassroots, the convenor, Mr Forster Kofi Hans Badzana, said they were in support of the renomination of Dr Letsa as Regional Minister-designate.
"The selfish interest of the very few which is manifestly being displayed in agitations must not be given currency, for the good of the Volta Region surpasses any interest," he stated.
Mr Badzana therefore urged President Akufo-Addo to remain resolute in his nomination of Dr Letsa, as the best choice for the position.