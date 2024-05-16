Next article: EC says it did not play any role to disenfranchise SALL from voting in 2020 elections

Featured

May God grant you the opportunity to serve as President - Ya-Na to Bawumia

May - 16 - 2024

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has invoked God's grace upon the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's bid to be elected President of Ghana.

The Ya-Na, who is also President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, welcomed Dr. Bawumia to the region, where they held discussions with the Northern Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday.

While officially congratulating Dr. Bawumia, on behalf of the Regional House of Chiefs, on his election as NPP flagbearer, the Ya-Na prayed for a successful campaign and also for Dr. Bawumia's eventual election as President.

"On behalf of the members of the August House, the Chiefs, Paramount Women Chiefs, and the people of the Northern Region, I want to formally congratulate you on your election as the Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party for the upcoming 2024 General elections. Nanima wishes you the best in your aspirations and desire to serve through the highest office of the land," Ya-Na said in his address.

The Overlord of Dagbon, in a speech read on his behalf, reserved a special wish and prayers for Dr. Bawumia in his Presidential bid.

"I wish you a happy and prosperous campaign. May Allah Azza Wa Jal grant you the opportunity to serve in the highest office of the land."

Earlier in his address, the Ya-Na commended the President Akufo-Addo administration for the development projects springing up in the northern region, as well as Dr. Bawumia for his support and contributions to the projects.