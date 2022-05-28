Makafui Woanyah retained as Volta Regional NPP Chairman

The Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Makafui Woanyah on Saturday retained his seat at the party’s regional delegates’ conference in Ho.
Mr Woanyah harvested 188 votes from the 294 delegates to beat the Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Joseph Homenya and former Deputy Regional Minister, Johnson Avuletey, who polled 100 and three votes respectively.
The posts of First Vice Chairman and Second Vice Chairman went to Ken Ayim and Dela Klu in that order.
Meanwhile, party stalwart and law student, Hannah Ashade claimed the seat for Women’s Organiser with the nod from 137 to beat incumbent Afi Agyagbo who polled 125 votes as against that of Mabel Amegbletor who got 30 votes.
The Regional Communications Officer, Pope Yevoo became the Regional Secretary, receiving 179 votes from the delegates to beat two other contestants.
Incumbent Regional Organiser, Emmanuel Bodza retained his position, likewise the treasurer, Wisdom Gakpo.
The conference which was scheduled to start at 9:00am delayed for almost six hours, following an impasse between some of the delegates and the party’s electoral committee members over the authenticity of the list of voters.
Mr Woanyah, in his victory speech, urged NPP members to remain united and work hard towards a resounding victory for the party in 2024.