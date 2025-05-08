Featured

Mahama orders probe into PDS and other deals under Akufo-Addo's administration

Mohammed Ali Politics May - 08 - 2025 , 13:07 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama says his administration is investigating several high-profile deals, including the Power Distribution Services (PDS) agreement with the Electricity Company of Ghana, as part of efforts to promote accountability.

Speaking during a national address on Wednesday, 7 May 2025 to give an account on his performance in office for the first 120 days, President Mahama said the investigations of the PDS agreement was being handled by the Minister of Energy and Green Transition.

He described it as part of a broader push to restore public trust in governance.

“The PDS scandal is under review. Those responsible will face justice,” Mr Mahama.

The PDS deal, signed in 2019, faced backlash over claims of procurement breaches and poor due diligence.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration later abrogated the contract.

Mr Mahama said the investigations currently underway is also covering the use of COVID-19 funds, the National Cathedral project, and the collapse of several indigenous banks.

The Attorney General, he said, has already filed charges against a former official of the National Sports Authority in connection with alleged financial irregularities. The charges were filed on April 30, 2025.