Featured

Afenyo-Markin reports to CID over #SavetheJudiciary protest scuffle

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 08 - 2025 , 12:37 1 minute read

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in connection with an alleged physical altercation involving a police officer during the recent ‘Save the Judiciary’ protest in Accra.

His appearance at the CID follows an official request to the Speaker of Parliament, enabling the lawmaker to assist with ongoing investigations into the incident, which drew attention after video footage of the confrontation went viral on social media.

The police, in a statement, confirmed Afenyo-Markin's cooperation and disclosed that a second line of inquiry is now underway following a formal petition filed by the MP himself. In his complaint, Afenyo-Markin alleges he was assaulted by the officer involved in the fracas.

The protest, held to demand the protection of judicial independence, saw moments of tension between demonstrators and law enforcement, culminating in what appeared to be a scuffle involving the MP and a uniformed officer. The footage triggered widespread political debate and calls for accountability.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to conducting a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation into both the allegations against Afenyo-Markin and his counter-claim of assault.

Read the full statement from the Police Service below:

Related articles:

Assault at #SaveTheJudiciary demo: Police invite Afenyo-Markin and policeman as part of investigations

‘Touch one, touch all’ – Afenyo-Markin rallies Judiciary as NPP, others protest Chief Justice’s suspension