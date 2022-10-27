Mahama offers solutions to govt on economic crisis [FULL TEXT]

Former President John Dramani Mahama has professed a number of solutions to the government which he says when implemented would help the country out of its current economic woes.
The solutions include the government cutting down on expenditure by reducing the number of appointees, abolishing or realigning state institutions with similar functions and the suspension of non essential projects.
Again, the former President has called on the government to do more to curb corruption.
Speaking at an event dubbed “Building the Nation We want”, on Thursday night, former President Mahama said the government had created many institutions to perform functions which established state institutions could efficiently carry out, a situation that was a drain on the country’s resources.
For instance, he said, there was no need for the government to establish a Free SHS Secretariat when the Ghana Education Service could effectively implement the Free SHS policy or for the establishment of developmental authorities when MMDCEs has the capacity to perform their functions.
The Former President further called on the government to cushion the public against high fuel prices with the windfall from the increased revenues it had made from high oil prices.
