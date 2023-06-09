Mahama meets MPs who lost re-election

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has met with the party’s sitting Members of Parliament who lost their re-election bid in the parliamentary primary held on May 13, 2023.

Present at the meeting were the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey; the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, a former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and the Convener of the John Mahama 2024 Primary Campaign, Prof. Joshua Alabi.

Also in attendance were the 17 sitting MPs who lost their re-election bid to contest on the ticket of the party in the 2024 general election.

MPs

They are the MP for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini; MP for Kpando, Mrs Della Sowah; MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa and MP for Krachi East, Wisdom Gidisu.

Others are MP for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor; MP for Afadzato South, Angela Alorwu-Tay; MP for South Tongu, Kobena Mensah Woyome; MP for Sekyere Afram Plains, Alex Adomako; MP for Ekumfi, Abeiku Crentsil, and MP for Garu, Albert Alasoka.

The rest are MP for Navrongo Central, Sampson Chiragia; MP for Bia West, Augustine Tawiah; MP for Sege, Christian Otuteye; MP for Amenfi Central, Peter Kwakye Ackah; MP for Chiana-Paga, Thomas Adda Dalu, and MP for Domeabra-Obom, Sophia Ackuaku, who switched to contest in Ayawaso Central.

Recall

Mr Mahama in his acceptance speech after he was elected as the flag bearer of the NDC pledged to unite all members of the party, saying in the intra-party elections, there were no winners or losers.

He therefore urged all party members to remain united in winning the 2024 general election and asked for the cooperation of all.

"Our party is the winner because there are no individual winners and losers in the party's contest,” he said.

"I also ask for cooperation among all our elected parliamentary candidates and the respective aspirants and supporters and all the constituencies across the country," Mr Mahama said.