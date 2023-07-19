Mahama calls on Haruna Iddrisu in Tamale

Mohammed Fugu Politics Jul - 19 - 2023 , 07:21

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, last weekend visited the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, at his residence in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, for a closed door meeting.

The visit seemed to have put to rest perceptions that there was some misunderstanding between the former President and the Member of Parliamnent for Tamale South following a sequence of events in the past.

Context

It would be recalled that in 2012 while setting up his government after winning the election, then President Mahama left out Mr Iddrisu, who is a party stalwart.

This development, however, sparked chaos as some supporters of the party fiercely protested and destroyed party properties, compelling the President to offer him a ministerial appointment.

In another development, the recent shocking reshuffling of the leadership of the Minority in Parliament by the NDC leadership affirmed the public perception about the seeming tension between the camps of the two party stalwarts.

Many thought the seeming wrangling between the two camps after the recent presidential primary could deepen to create sharp division within the party.

But, latest indications point to the contrary.

While many thought the political opponents could ride on such development to make more advances in the 2024 general election, others held the view that it could have had an impact on the party’s flag bearer contest.

Visit

The Daily Graphic gathered that the two NDC stalwarts met last Sunday when the former President arrived in Tamale for some private engagement in the region.

Beaming with smiles, Mr Mahama, Mr Iddrisu and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, are captured in a video, which has since gone viral on social media, seated in the private residence of Mr Iddrisu.

The former President visited Mr Iddrisu at home on his return from Busunu that evening.

“The element of surprise was the fact that the two of them were together at Mandari for the installation of Gilbert Iddi, a former Minister under the previous NDC administration,” a highly placed source to the meeting told the Daily Graphic.

It said there had never been any difference between Mr Iddrisu and the former President.

“It may be perceived wrongly out there that that exist but whatever it is.

The visit cements the bond and gives terminal kiss to the vicious and despicable lies out there that the two of them don't see eye to eye.

“Mr Haruna Iddrisu has always been a JDM person and indeed a principal architect of his presidency,” the source stated.

“Remember in 2016 he got his highest vote from Tamale South and 2023 he gave him 100 per cent,” it added.