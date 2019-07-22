‘LPG won’t support politically motivated demonstrations’

The acting National Chairman of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr John Amekah, has called on Ghanaians not to allow any political party to use them to embark on demonstrations that do not address the country’s development challenges.
He said most of the demonstrations organised by political parties tended not to benefit the ordinary people but the “political gurus whenever they are voted into power”.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mr Amekah said Ghana had seen “several politically motivated demonstrations in the past. If those demonstrations had addressed the socio-economic problems of the people, we would not have been having such demonstrations again”.
“We, the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), led by Mr Kofi Akpalo, believe strongly that we will not take part, and we will not join those politically motivated demonstrations; not even to organise them,” he said.
Solutions needed
Mr Amekah said instead of political parties organising demonstrations, they should rather use their platforms to offer solutions to problems.
“If it is about addressing the socio-economic problems of the people, it is rather to reason together with the people; tell them the solutions you have which can solve the problems, but not to manipulate their die-hard political affiliations which after power has been won, it does not change their conditions. That is why the LPG will not support any such demonstrations,” he said
Mr Amekah said it was time for Ghanaians who allowed themselves to be used for demonstrations by “political gurus to question the gurus to explain how best they can take them out of their socio-economic situations”.
That, he said, was one major way in helping address the development challenges confronting the people and the country.
“We, the members of the LPG, are happy that free senior high school will elevate our people to a level where their capacities of understanding some of these issues will become beneficial to them,” he said.
Mr Amekah also stressed the need for Ghanaians not to throw their weight behind any political party but rather pay particular attention to their ideologies before accepting to support them.
“We are pleading with the media to seriously ask these leaders questions on behalf of the people for them to be able to make the right choice on development,” he said.