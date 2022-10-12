LPG Savannah regional, constituency executives take office

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) last Sunday took its reorganisation exercise to the Savannah Region where 45 elected regional and constituency executives of the party were sworn into office to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.
The exercise formed part of the party’s preparations towards the 2024 general election.
The new party officers elected through popular acclamation include chairmen, vice-chairmen, secretaries, organisers, youth organisers treasurers filed their nominations to contest the various positions of the party at the regional and constituencies levels.
The constituencies are, Damongo, Yape-/Kawsugu, Daboya-Mankarigu, Salaga North, Salaga South, Bole-Bamboi and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba.
The swearing-in ceremony held at Damongo, the Savannah regional capital was supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission.
Work hard
Addressing executives and party faithful at the conference, the Founder of LPG, Kofi Akpaloo charged the new executives to work hard to improve on the fortunes of the party in the 2024 general elections.
He outlined a number of programmes and policies the party intended to roll out to rescue Ghanaians from the current economic situation when given the mandate in 2024.
He mentioned child benefit policy, ban on importation of food items, such as rice and chicken, income supplement policy as some of the interventions.
He explained that the reason why his government intended to introduce all these policies when given the nod was to stimulate and grow the economy, saying, "The Ghanaian economy is sleeping and we need to wake it up from the slumber, but to do so we don't need magic, we need innovative ideas".
Parliamentary seat
The Savannah Regional Chairman of LPG, Jindayu Mahama, aka Kasapa said the time had come for the people of Ghana to do away with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Mr Mahama said Ghana needed a new leader with a vision for development, which Mr Akpaloo stood for.
On the parliamentary seats, he sent a clear signal to the NPP and NDC that his focus was to snatch the Damongo constituency seat.
Earlier, Mr Akpalo paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntunba Boresa to seek his blessings as the party gears up for the 2024 elections.
He reiterated his commitment to the development of the region, adding that the region was endowed with numerous natural resources including arable lands and that his government would utilise these resources for the benefit of the people.
For his part, the Yagbonwura thanked the 2020 Presidential candidate of the LPG for the visit and pledged his support for party.
