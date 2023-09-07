Limited voter registration: NDC, CPP and 3 others sue EC

Five opposition political parties led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have sued the Electoral Commission (EC) over the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

The writ filed today [Thursday, September 7, 2023] at the Supreme Court has the NDC, the Convention People's Party (CPP), All People's Congress (APC); Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG); and the Great Consolidated People's Party (GCPP) demanding that the apex court should restrain the EC from holding the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise at only district offices instead of electoral areas.

The parties are of the view that EC’s decision to restrict the centers of voter registration to their district offices has the potential to deprive many eligible voters of their right to be registered as voters and to vote in public elections.

The parties have duly filed an Application for Interlocutory Injunction to restrain the EC from proceeding with the announced limited voter registration exercise pending the final determination of the substantive matter.

Attached below is a copy of the suit filed at the Supreme Court