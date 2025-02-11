Featured

Let’s watch our utterances and stay united – Bawumia urges NPP

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 11 - 2025 , 08:22 2 minutes read

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to refrain from internal conflicts and remain united for the future of the party.

He cautioned that personal attacks and blame games would not foster unity, which he emphasized was crucial as the party looks ahead.

Welcoming a group of party faithful to his residence on Monday evening, Dr. Bawumia called on members at all levels to prioritise party cohesion.

"I want to appeal to everyone, all of us, to be mindful of our utterances in order not to hurt and jeopardise the unity of our party, which we need," he said.

"We need unity, and if we tear ourselves apart now, we will not be able to unite and rebuild for the battle ahead in 2028," he added.

Acknowledging the eagerness of party members to assess the NPP’s performance in the 2024 election, Dr. Bawumia cautioned that such discussions, particularly in the media, should be handled with care to avoid creating divisions that could be difficult to mend.

"We weaken our might and strength when we disintegrate as a party, so anything which will divide us as a family and affect our unity and strength should be completely avoided," he urged.

The visiting delegation, comprising party executives, Members of Parliament, former appointees, and other NPP members, described the visit as a courtesy call on the former Vice President, their first since he vacated his official residence ahead of the Presidential inauguration last month.

They also commended Dr. Bawumia for the "remarkable manner" in which he has conducted himself since the 2024 election and in his first month out of office.

Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to the party faithful for their visit and their kind words.