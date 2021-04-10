Kwahu West heads meet to harmonise development programmes

The Muncipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwahu West, Mr Yaw Owusu Addo, has indicated that Kwahu West would take a new turn through reforms, following a meeting with all government departments, institutions and agencies within the municipality.
At least 42 departments, institutions and agencies’ heads met with the heads of municipalities last Monday at Nkawkaw to make presentations on their activities and roles in the Kwahu West Municipality over the years to promote comprehensive collaboration and co-operation to foster development.
The meeting with the various stakeholders, according to the MCE, would harmonise their programmes for effective and efficient service delivery.
Comprehensive report
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Owusu Addo said the vision was to make sure a comprehensive report was presented to the National Development Planning Commission to consider all the sectors of the economy in Kwahu West, while planning for the municipality.
“This meeting is enshrined in the Constitution — Article 241 and the District Assembly Act Section 81; we want to bring all sectors in the municipality together so that a comprehensive report and plan can be prepared and forwarded to the National Development Planning Commission so that none of the sectors is neglected when they are planning for Kwahu West,” he said.
He added that the meeting had helped various sectors to understand the role others played in the municipality and know which department to fall on when the need arose.
“Over the years, departments and agencies have been working on their own which is very erroneous. This collaborative meeting has addressed this challenge and helped departments appreciate one another’s work due to the series of presentations made by all departments and agencies,” he said.
Development
The MCE also stated that reforms would be staged to eliminate duplicate services rendered by separate departments to prevent excessive cost and promote development in the municipality.
“There are some departments and agencies that have been doing similar work over the years and a meeting of this magnitude has revealed some of these discrepancies. It is the assembly that funds all these projects for the separate departments and it affects development since funds are allocated for such similar projects,” he said.