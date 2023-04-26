Kojo Bonsu wraps up campaign

Daniel Kenu Politics Apr - 26 - 2023 , 06:30

A former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and one of the three candidates in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership, Kojo Bonsu, wrapped up his year-long "Reboot for Unity and Victory" campaign on Sunday (April 23) in the Western North Region where delegates joined their colleagues in the Western Region to declare their support for him.

He was literally mobbed at Sefwi Wiawso, Bibiani, Akontombra, Bodi, Anhwiaso, Bekwai, Juaboso and Suaman where delegates bought into his message to usher in a new breath of energy and drive in the party.

Candidates

Mr Bonsu, a businessman and a known football administrator, is in the race with former President, John Dramani Mahama, and former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffuor, for the single slot in the May 13 internal elections to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Bonsu said the Western Region was crucial to Ghana in terms of its economic contribution to the country's GDP which ought to be acknowledged.

Mr Bonsu was well received in several constituencies including Amenfi East and West, Ahanta West, Evalue-Gwira, Jomoro, Ellembelle, Prestea-Huni Valley and Tarkwa Nsuaem all in the Western Region.

The last leg of his campaign was part of efforts to re-energise his much touted "Reboot" for Unity and Victory.

The campaign also took him to the Northern, Volta, Central, and Eastern regions.

He received the assurance from delegates after a five-day working visit to the Western Region having done similar exercises in the Central and Volta regions.

The delegates were unanimous in their resolve to give the party a new lease of life in the person of Mr Bonsu.

Mr Bonsu, a former Managing Director of the Ghana Oil company (GOIL), promised to build on the legacy of former President John Dramani Mahama and to restore the culture of "government of continuity”.

Mr Bonsu has served as the Director of the National Sports Authority, as well as for two decades was the representative of Adidas for West Africa.

Achievement

As the former CEO of the KMA, he built a plethora of developmental projects including the famous Kejetia Market, Rattray Park, Asawase Market, Atonso-Agogo Market, schools, roads renovated the Prempeh Assembly Hall as tangible examples.