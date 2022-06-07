Kojo Bonsu pays courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Abeadze

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Kojo Bonsu has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwebu Ewisi VII.
During the visit to the Abeadze, Mankessim Palace on June 4, 2022, Mr Bonsu expressed gratitude to Daasebre Kwebu Ewisi VII for granting him an audience and commended the traditional ruler for discharging his mandate dutifully in different capacities.
Presidential ambition
He also used the opportunity to share his dreams and aspirations of leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party and serving Ghana as President.
Mr Bonsu said Ghana was at a crossroads and there was a need for a presidential candidate with passion and tried integrity to lead the nation.
He also reiterated that he would offer himself up for leadership of the party when the official nomination process for the NDC begins.
The former National Sports Authority boss assured the chiefs and all present that when given that divine mandate, he shall ensure future generations mention his name with passion and pride.
He asked the Paramount Chief and people of Abeadze for their prayers and unflinching support when the process gets underway.
As part of his visitation, he presented some packs of water, assorted drinks and schnapps to the palace.
Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII expressed gratitude to Mr Bonsu who he described as his brother for his good thoughts and kind heart, wishing him well in his quest to lead and serve Ghana.
Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII then instructed the linguist to pour libation and say a traditional prayer to invoke the spirit of the ancestors to help and support Mr Kojo Bonsu in all his endeavours.