Kojo Bonsu launches fund for NDC 2024 campaign

Daniel Kenu Politics Apr - 05 - 2023 , 07:34

One of the three National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer hopefuls, Kojo Bonsu, has launched a donor support fund ahead of the May 13 primaries to build financial muscle for the 2024 campaign.

The digital donation platform is on all networks with short code *972*1*1000# under the heading "Kojo Bonsu 2024 campaign".

He told the Daily Graphic after the digital rollout that it was to facilitate activities and make sure that the NDC recaptured power under his leadership.

Projects

Beyond this, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has rolled out a number of rebranding projects to make the party more attractive.

They include the building of party offices for all constituencies with bank accounts and the choosing of two branch executives to work with him as presidential staffers when he becomes president.

Also, a number of capacity building projects are being targeted as well as personal development initiatives, insurance cover for all party members.

He has also launched his Prestige Cards, a comprehensive insurance policy cover for delegates.

Tour

Mr Bonsu announced the projects last weekend during the reload of his "Reboot Tour" to touch base with the Greater Accra Region.

The businessman was on tour to address mainly the youth to sell out his message of hope.

While there, he had a fruitful discussion with delegates on why he must be chosen ahead of the other two candidates.

Though it has been an arduous journey even up till this point, Mr Bonsu made a strong case why the NDC must accept the change that "the universe is offering the party at this most opportune time".

Mr Bonsu has picked the number two spot on the ballot and is in strong contention with his former boss and President, John Dramani Mahama, and former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffuor.

The former President picked the number one spot while Duffuor, number three, in what is expected to be an exciting three-horse race.

The "Unity Walk" initiator even though was full of praise for the former President for his impressive record of infrastructural development, he explained that the time had come for the party to elect someone with a new face, new vision, new set of ideas and one who could serve two continuous terms to help solidify and consolidate the gains of the NDC.

Mr Bonsu told the Daily Graphic he was the right person to lead the party now more than ever as the flag bearer.

He considers himself to have been privileged to witness firsthand, the leadership ability and style of the party’s founder, the late President Rawlings.

He said he owed him a duty to prove that Ghana could prosper with a return to leadership with integrity and service.

Mr Bonsu assured delegates of his unwavering commitment to revive, rebrand and make the NDC attractive to all including non-card bearing members by adopting the bottom-up approach of leadership.

He takes his tour to the Volta, Oti, Western, Central, Eastern and the rest of the regions