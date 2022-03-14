Kofi Attor has no 'responsibility as acting Speaker' - Bagbin's office

The Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin has reacted to a media publication and explained that Mr Kofi Attor has not been assigned any "responsibility as acting Speaker."
Rather, Mr Attor, who is a former Member of Parliament "currently works in the Speaker's Secretariat as Senior Advisor," a statement dated Monday, March 14, 2022, issued for the Office of Speaker stated.
It said the "Speaker assigns responsibility to him [Attor] and staff of his Secretariat from time to time. In all these, he [Attor] has never been assigned responsibility as acting Speaker, and those who caused the publication know this."
"In the instance under reference, Hon. Kofi Attor was assigned to receive a message, intended for the Speaker, from a delegation of Medicine Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organization. That assignment cannot make him the acting Speaker of Parliament."
"It must be pointed out that the delegation was in Parliament primarily to meet with the leadership and the Health Committee of Parliament, which they did," it added.
RE: "Bagbin Appoints NDC man as 'Acting Speaker'
The attention of the Office of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban S.K Bagbin, has been drawn to a publication in the "Daily Guide" newspaper on Friday, March 11, 2022 under the headline indicated above.
We wish to state that Hon. Kofi Attor is a former Member of Parliament who currently works in the Speaker's Secretariat as Senior Advisor.
The Speaker assigns responsibility to him and staff of his Secretariat from time to time.
In all these, he has never been assigned responsibility as acting Speaker, and those who caused the publication know this.
In the instance under reference, Hon. Kofi Attor was assigned to receive a message, intended for the Speaker, from a delegation of Medicine Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organization.
That assignment cannot make him the acting Speaker of Parliament.
It must be pointed out that the delegation was in Parliament primarily to meet with the leadership and the Health Committee of Parliament, which they did.
The said publication is just one of the mischievous attempts to court public disaffection and ridicule for the Speaker and bring him into disrepute.
The public is advised to ignore the mischief