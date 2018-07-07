Kate Gyamfua is the new Women's Organiser of NPP

Kate Gyamfua has been elected as the new Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) according to provisional results
.
Kate Gyamfua is a former National Deputy Women’s Organizer and has served in various positions of the party as a National Executive Council Member, National Council of Patrons Member, Eastern Regional Council of Patrons, Life Patron – Eastern Region NPP Women’s Wing, Former Akwatia Constituency Women’s Organizer, Former Akwatia NPP Polling Station Chairperson, Eminent Group of Party Financiers, Founder and Convener of Women for Change and Wednesday Women’s Club Member of NPP.
...more to follow soon