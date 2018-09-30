Kadjebi Assembly holds town hall meeting

The Kadjebi District Assembly in the Volta Region has organised a stakeholders consultative meeting to enable it to inform the electorate on the happenings in the assembly and also seek feedback from them.
Speaking at the programme at Kadjebi, the District Chief Executive, Mr Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, appealed to the electorate to get involved in the decision-making process, saying participatory democracy occurred when people were involved in the decision-making process and did not sit on the fence only to engage in the blame game if things went wrong.
He said the process must be devoid of political, ethnic and religious inclinations to achieve the desired results.
Shared responsibility
Mr Asiedu said development was a shared responsibility so all ought to be committed to the development agenda and poverty reduction strategy.
He reported that his administration inherited a debt of GH¢2.3 billion from the previous administration but it had so far been able to pay about 95 per cent of the assembly’s indebtedness.
Mr Asiedu informed the participants that the Kadjebi District Assembly was currently constructing a multi-purpose training centre for artisans, a telephone mask at Gyamonome, a 10-seater Water Closet (WC) each for Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School, Dodi-Papase Senior High Technical School and Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School, 3-unit classroom block for Sabram Primary School, among others.
The District Co-ordinating Director, Mr Abdul Aziz-Jafaru, called on the participants to feed the assembly with well-structured information that would aid in facilitating development programmes.
Mr Aziz-Jafaru said the relationship between the assembly and the electorate should not be a master-servant one but rather they must assist and mutually benefit each other.
The District Budget Analyst, Mr Raymond Akakpo Agbewordi, informed the participants that the draft composite budget for 2019 fiscal year was a tool for ensuring transparency and accountability.
Tax obligations
He urged the electorate to honour their tax obligations for the mobilisation of enough internally generated funds (IGF) for development projects, adding that they could not claim to be good citizens if they failed to honour their tax obligations.
Mr Agbewordi who led the discussion on the draft composite budget for the district’s 2019 fiscal year advised them not to lose sight of the fact that development was inclusive, hence, the need to bring all on board in the fight against poverty, hunger and diseases.
The Akwamuhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area, Nana Owusu Sekyere II, advised landlords who did not have toilet facilities in their houses to do so to avoid open defecation and its attendant health implications.