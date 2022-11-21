fbpx

Joromo MP case: Court throws out petitioners, Dorcas Affo-Toffey remains MP

BY: Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu
The Sekondi High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the eligibility of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

This means Dorcas Affo-Toffey can continue to be an MP and continue to represent the people of Jomoro in Parliament.

The court said per her application and subsequent issuance of a Ghanaian passport, she automatically lost the Ivorian nationality.

In a judgment today, the court held that per Ivorian laws, immediately the MP acquired a Ghanaian passport, she automatically ceased to be an Ivorian and therefore there was no need for her to have formally renounced her Ivorian citizenship as argued by the petitioners.


