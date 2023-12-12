John Mahama: Former president and NDC flagbearer vows strong anti-corruption crusade

In a recent Facebook post, the former President and current Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama stressed his commitment to waging a robust fight against corruption if elected at the 2024 polls.

The statement, made over the weekend on the occasion of this year's Anti-Corruption Day, underscored Mr. Mahama's determination to save resources for reinvestment in the nation's economy.

During a session at the Ghana CEO Network Business Coalition last Thursday, the former President reiterated his stance on combating corruption, emphasizing that the fight would extend across various sectors.

The sweeping approach is set to target not only past government officials but also officials of the incumbent administration, civil and public servants, businesses, government suppliers, and other entities found to be in violation of the law.

Corruption, described as a societal canker, is a focal point for the former President, who expressed unwavering determination to combat it at all levels.

The commitment was renewed on Anti-Corruption Day, marking another occasion for the leader to underscore his dedication to addressing corruption head-on.

The former President's approach to the issue aligns with principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance. He emphasized that individuals entrusted with public responsibilities must be prepared to be held accountable to the people.

