John Mahama calls for criminal prosecution of Ayawaso West Wuogon attackers

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday reiterated his position that the actions of members of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s vigilante group during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election were criminal and must be prosecuted.
He was sharing his views during a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps in Accra, joined by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; the Deputy Minority Leader James Avedzi; a former Minister for National Security Kofi Totobi Quakyi; and senior members of the NDC.
A statement issued by the Office of the former President said the briefing traced the history of the NPP’s introduction of the vigilante groups, their training and the dangerous decision to arm them as well as clothe them as supposed national security operatives.
“The diplomats were shown multiple videos of the barbaric attacks, gun violence, unrepentant admissions of responsibility by a Minister of State at the Presidency, Bryan Acheampong and videos of previous outings of the NPP government vigilante groups, Delta and Invincible Forces.”
A number of persons were injured in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on January 31, 2019, where the Electoral Commission was holding a by-election to elect a replacement for the late MP for the area, Kyerematen Agyarko.
Gun-wielding, heavily built individuals dressed as national security operatives, stormed the immediate vicinity and house of the NDC candidate in the by-election, Delali Brempong during which gunshots rang out and momentarily disrupted voting at a nearby polling station, with several pepople sustainnig permanent injuries.
A commission of inquiry has since been established by the government to probe the incident and related matters.