John Dumelo's campaign receives donation from 23 female students

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 15 - 2023 , 08:09

A group of 23 female students from three different tertiary institutions in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra have made a donation of GH¢1,850 to John Dumelo's political campaign for his second bid to Parliament.

The students, who attend the University of Ghana, Legon, University of Professional Studies, Accra, and Knustford University, presented the donation to Dumelo during a brief ceremony in his office on March 14.

The actor and entrepreneur expressed his appreciation for the gesture on Facebook and called on the electorate to help make the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency great again.

However, Dumelo's bid for re-election is not guaranteed as he must first win the support of his party delegates in the upcoming primaries.

This process is currently underway, and Dumelo is facing competition from Fred Nuamah, his friend of 20 years, who he has accused of stabbing him in the back by also contesting for the slot.