Jefferson Sackey donates books to Ablekuma Central

The Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Jefferson Kwamina Sackey, has donated 3,000 exercise books to be distributed to schoolchildren in the Ablekuma Central Constituency in Accra.
The move falls under the broad policy “Education Support Programme”, a scheme he has instituted to support children in the area, especially wards of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Polling Station Executives in the constituency.
Constituent
Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the presentation, Mr Sackey noted that he had lived in the area for 30 years and voted in the constituency since he started voting and believed that parents must be supported in offering quality education to their children.
He said he had always held the belief that the children of the area were the very people who would grow to become leaders of the country, holding responsible positions in corporate entities and political appointments and it, therefore behoved all to support in nurturing their ambitions.
He said it was under that conviction that he had instituted the Education Support Programme to offer his widow’s mite in meeting the parents halfway.
“I lived in new Russia as a child where I started primary education at Seven Great Princess Academy in Laterbiokorshie before being moved to Riss Memorial School in Dansoman. l see how parents suffer when school reopens and the tall list of books they have to buy,” he told the Daily Graphic.
Career
Mr Sackey, who started his journalism career at TV Africa as a reporter/news anchor and rose through the ranks through hard work and professionalism to report for international networks like CNN and Deutsche Welle Television, among others, gave an assurance that the support would not be a nine-day wonder.
A resident of the area, Robert Nsiah, told the Daily Graphic that he was not surprised at the show of generosity by Mr Sackey because during his days as a reporter, he used his skills as a journalist and the camera to bring to the attention of authorities, problems in the area, especially educational facilities.