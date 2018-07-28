It will be regrettable if government fails its mandate - Rawlings

Former President Jerry John
Rawlings, has stated that it will be unpardonable and regrettable if the current government were to fail in executing its mandate .
Farewell call
During the farewell call by Ambassador Jackson at the former President’s office at Ridge, the two also discussed the situation in Cameroun and expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in that country where the Anglophone zones were reportedly suffering regular government-backed oppression and abuse.
Former President Rawlings said the time had come for international institutions such as the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to look into the reports of human rights violations and killings in the country.
High expectations of Ghanaians
Ambassador Jackson also received praise from the former President for the quality of his diplomacy.
The outgoing ambassador said Ghanaians naturally had very high expectations and expressed the hope that the government would be able to fulfil its mandate.
Ambassador Jackson, who departs Ghana after a three-year tenure, will be replaced by Stephanie Sanders Sullivan who was Political Chief at the Embassy in Accra from 1997 to 2001.
Also present at the meeting was the new Deputy United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Christopher Lamora.