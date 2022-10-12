Ishaq Farrakhan to contest for NDC General Secretary position

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdallah Ishaq Farrakhan, has declared his intention to contest for the position of General Secretary of the party.
He told the Daily Graphic that the party needed bold and courageous leadership to enable it to win elections in 2024 and that he had those attributes to propel the NDC to victory.
“We need men and women with fortitude, confidence and courage to devise strategies to counter any scheme by any individual or group to subvert the will of the people in the next elections and these are some of the character traits I seek to bring on board," he said.
Bid
Mr Farrakhan, who in 2014 contested Johnson Asiedu Nketia for the position, and garnered 19.8 per cent of the votes, said he already had a plan, which would ensure effective monitoring of election 2024, which includes the training and appointment of committed party members to be vanguards at polling stations and collation centres.
“One of the reasons why we lost in 2020 is that the people appointed to monitor the polls and ensure that irregularities were not committed by our opponents were not committed. Former party executives who had the required experience to monitor the polls were ignored or abandoned. What is more, the grass roots were neglected. All these I will address if elected," he said.
Contenders
Asked how he would fare against some party stalwarts such as Fifi Kwetey, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Peter Boamah Otokunor, who have declared their intentions to contest for the position, Mr Farrakhan said he would prevail against them.
“These people you call party stalwarts have not helped the cause of our party. They failed to use the various positions they held and still hold to lead us to victory. They have lost touch with the base.
"I am in the middle of the fray every day. I've been a party member since 1992, I was a constituency executive in Obuasi for 12 years, I was once a constituency youth organiser, In Ashaiman, I've been an executive member of the party. I am a grass-roots man. I've used my own financial and material resources to address problems at the grass-roots level for decades, something those who are interested in the position cannot boast of," he said.
Turning the spotlight on financial resources for his campaign, Mr Farrakhan said family members and friends had begun raising funds for him to enable him to win with an effective strategy.