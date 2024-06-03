Next article: Bawumia: We are installing E-gates at Kotoka Airport to reduce interface with immigration officers

I'll firmly protect Ghana's family, cultural values against LGBTQ - Bawumia

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Politics Jun - 03 - 2024 , 19:49

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated that when elected as president, his government will firmly protect Ghana's family and cultural values from negative influences.

He said his government would ensure that LGBTQ+ activities were not legalised in Ghana, saying his government would be ready for whichever consequences from external forces.

He said, "we would stand firm and defend our values. We will stand firm. No matter the consequences. We are not going to back down."

Dr Bawumia stressed that the practice of LGBTQ+ under his government would be a "no, no, no."

Speaking to the clergy in Cape Coast on Monday [June 3, 2024] as part of his tour of the Central Region, Dr Bawumia said we will not agree, the Bible doesn't tolerate it, the Quran doesn't tolerate it and our African values do not tolerate it so it is a no, no and no.

He said if polygamy was not allowed in other jurisdictions, same sex marriages would also not be legalised under his government.

No tax for churches

He also indicated that churches would not be taxed under a Bawumia government.

"Under my government no church would be taxed," stressing that churches were not for profit organisations.

Golden age for church/government

He said his government would introduce the "Golden age" of government church relationship considering the immeasurable contribution of churches to national development adding that if one took them out Ghana would collapse.

He said his government would closely collaborate with the churches to ensure they were given the necessary support.

Dr Bawumia later met the Imams and also called on the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

Amoakwa Boadu

The President of the Central Regional House Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu while commending the government for the various infrastructural projects such as the fishing harbour at Elmina and the dualisation of the Winneba-Kasoa highway also called for creation of jobs for the youth in the region.

He said the house was expectant that sod would soon be cut for the airport project.

Dr Bawumia also interacted with enthusiastic traders at the Kotokuraba and Abura markets before meeting students at the Students Connect session at the University of Cape Coast.