If EC chairperson is NPP or NDC and so what? - IEA boss defends wife

The board chairman of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has jumped to the defence of his wife and Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa.
Dr Charles Mensa said allegations that she is biased in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) thus making her unfit for her new role is unjustifiable.
In an interview with the television station, Joy News Dr Mensa said the EC chair’s political preference should not be an issue, as long as she can do her job impartially.
“I ask people when they tell me she is a member of NPP or opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ‘and so what?’ Because the question is not whether she is NPP or NDC but can she be independent and be fair to all the political parties?
“I think that is the issue, Afari Gyan, Charlotte Osei as well as the Chief Justice all vote during the general elections, but question is can one be fair? That is Jean’s trademark,” he said.
The opposition NDC expressed concerns about Jean Mensa's appointment as EC Chair by President Akufo-Addo.
But her husband said such pettiness is below what Jean brings to the table as EC Chair.
Dr Mensa said she exhibited that as Director of IEA “to the point where the NDC hierarchy felt very comfortable with her. She worked with them and sometimes she upset them. The same thing with the NPP, sometimes they love her other times they don’t”.
credit: Myjoyonline