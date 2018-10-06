I will use scientific approach to win election 2020 — Brogya Genfi

A national youth organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Brogya Genfi, has indicated his intention to utilise a scientific approach to organisation and mass mobilisation to win the 2020 elections when elected.
According to him the delicate assignment of effectively mobilising the youth structure to recapture power for the NDC could be likened to the management of the spine.
Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Genfi said the youth represented the spine of every political party.
The lifeline to power
“Like the human spine, there cannot be any disconnection unless we don’t intend to win the battle,” he stressed.
A coordinated and well-lubricated youth spine, he maintained, was therefore the lifeline to power for the NDC.
When elected as the national youth organiser of the NDC, he said the youth spine of the party would be well oiled by research and intelligence gathering, framing and messaging, among others.
“I have a commitment to the grassroots structure of the youth wing. We must put the NDC Youth Wing on fire,” he declared.
To do that he explained called for the election of “a fearless firebrand and progressive National Youth Organiser with experience as a grassroots organiser to hold the torch.”
He said the youth wing under his leadership would once again assume the prominence and visibility akin to what was envisioned by the party’s founding fathers, stressing that “this is my pledge and I am committed to it.”
Political experience
Throwing light on his political experience, he recounted that he started as a branch secretary of the party at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region in 2004 and later became the organiser for the Kumasi Polytechnic branch of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) during the 2004/2005 academic before becoming the election collation officer of the party at Kwadaso during the 2008 polls.
He was the parliamentary campaign co-ordinator for the Kwadaso Constituency between 2004 and 2008 and subsequently became the branch youth organiser for the Suame Constituency in 2009.
Other positions he has held include being a member of the communication team of the NDC since 2004, a spokesman for the Ashanti Regional Minister from 2009 to 2011, and the Ashanti regional youth organiser from 2014 to 2018.
He was a government-appointed assembly member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly from 2015 to 2017 and stood as the parliamentary candidate for the party in the 2016 elections.
He has been a member of the national executive committee of the NDC from 2014 to date.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.