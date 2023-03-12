I will finish the NPP if they try to collapse my businesses - Kennedy Agyapong (AUDIO)

Mar - 12 - 2023

A contender for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to reveal secrets that will lead to the end of the party if attempts are made to collapse his businesses.

In an interview with Sompa FM in Kumasi, Mr Agyapong said if attempts were made to collapse his businesses, he will "finish the party" with his disclosures.

"I am being nice and charitable to NPP (members), they shouldn't dare me, they shouldn't dare me," Mr Agyapong said in the Sompa FM with Yaw Adu Boakye.

"...I will finish the party, the things I will say. The things I know that I have kept quiet".

Witch-hunt

According to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, he has been the victim of a witch-hunt by members of his party since the beginning of the year, alleging that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was being used as a vehicle to intimidate and frustrate his business operations.

He alleged that the GRA wanted to station its personnel at his cold chain stores to police how much fish he sells daily, warning "Let me say this, I have gone past intimidation. They cannot use the system to intimidate me, I have to say this, I have opened businesses across the last five presidents. I never went through any of this harassment."

"Ghana Revenue Authority can never collapse my business because I will fight. I will fight for the youth because that steel plant alone will take 1000 workers," he said.

"And you are going there because Kwame Agyapong is loudmouthed because he wants to contest [for president] so you will destroy my business".

He also threatened to expose alleged corrupt dealing at the GRA.

"Whether they are auditing, whether they are collapsing the business, I swear to God, Ghana Revenue Authority can never collapse my business because I will fight..."