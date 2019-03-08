'I regret assaulting Sam George'

A member of the National Security SWAT Team captured in a viral amateur video assaulting a Member of Parliament says he was not aware his victim Sam George was a legislator
.
He made the disclosure Friday when he appeared before the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry which is holding its final hearing.
Mr Sulemana alleged that the MP used the F word and a tribal insult on him, which motivated the physical assault (below).
Ghana News Headlines
"I never knew he (Sam George) was a Member of Parliament at the time of the assault, even if he stands in front of me now I won't be able to identify him."
"If I knew he was an MP I wouldn't have assaulted him, I am sorry for my actions"
He added that he would personally apologize to the MP for his actions.
The incident occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31 which was marred by violence.
In the aftermath of the violence, the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia inaugurated a three-member commission to investigate the violence that ensued during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
The other members of the commission are a law professor, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and former Inspector-General of Police, Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong. Former Dean of GIMPA school of law, Kofi Abotsi is secretary to the commission.
The Commission is expected to end its public hearings later today.