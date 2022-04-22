I’ll inject dynamism, resources into Manhyia South — Ofori Atta

An aspirant for the chairmanship of the Manhyia South Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, popularly known as Tomtom has urged the youth to take their rightful place in politics and to infuse some dynamism into the activities of the party.
He said after serving as the youth organiser of the party in the constituency and biding his time, it was now time for him to move to the high echelon of the party to help inject some vibrancy and reignite the love for the party in the constituency.
Speaking to the media after submitting his nomination form to the election committee of the constituency on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Mr Ofori Atta said he was in the race to win.
He said his time as the youth organiser of the party in the constituency had afforded him enough time to learn the nuances of party politics in the constituency and, therefore, believed that he was ready to take up the leadership mantle of the party in the constituency.
"The experiences I have garnered both from the party at the constituency, as well as national levels have adequately and appropriately prepared me for the position I am seeking to occupy," he said.
Plans
Mr Ofori Atta said the welfare of the constituents was top on his agenda and for a start, his plan was to set up a welfare system to cater for the needs of the people who made Manhyia South a permanent stronghold of the NPP in the region.
In addition to that, he said there would be periodic skills training programmes to empower the residents, particularly the youth, to be self-reliant and not to become stooges for self-seeking politicians.
He, thus, appealed to the rank-and-file members of the constituency, especially polling station executives who would vote in next week's elections, to endorse his candidature as chairman to enable him to roll out the vision he had for the community.
Excitement
Dressed in the NPP colours of blue, red and white, the aspirant was followed to the constituency office in the suburb of Ashanti New Town by scores of his supporters amidst drumming and dancing.
Some of the supporters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Tomtom, the man of the moment”, “Go for gold, team player” and “Man of Service and Humility”.
Election committee
Receiving the forms, the Head of the Constituency Elections Committee, Nana Ama Ampomah, who is also the Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser, praised all the aspirants for their conduct so far and urged them to keep it up.
She said the campaign had been devoid of any mudslinging and insults and had been issue-based, which she said boded well for the constituency and the party at large.
So far, she said a total of 15 persons had submitted their forms to contest various positions in the constituency.