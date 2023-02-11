I’ll change voting pattern in Volta - Kyerematen

Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has said the voting pattern in the Volta Region will change drastically in favour of the party, if he gets the nod from the delegates at the primaries.
He said he enjoyed massive goodwill from the people of the Volta Region, which he described as his second home, adding that the goodwill would definitely influence the choice of President in the 2024 elections.
“For the people of the Volta Region, it is a case of bringing Alan and we will have a change of mind,” the aspiring flag bearer said at a news conference in Ho last Thursday.
Mr Kyerematen said history might not be in favour of the NPP with regard to general election in the Volta Region, but it had now become clear that Ghana needed a new precedent which required the election of the new leader who would leverage on his credibility with the people to lift the country to greater development heights.
“The 2024 general election is very critical in the country’s history, with greater emphasis on a leader who will be the preference of the majority of Ghanaians, and not just a leader of a political party,” he said.
Initiatives
Mr Kyerematen said Ghana would definitely rise again under his Great Transformational Agenda (GTA), which would involve the judicious and rapid utilisation of available resources in the country to create wealth for the nation.
For instance, he said, adding value to extract from the petro-chemical and bauxite sectors, and improving the pharmaceutical and automobile industries would rapidly transform the fortunes of the country and create substantial job for Ghanaians.
He touched on the President’s Special Initiatives (PSIs) on cassava, starch, oil palm, garments and textiles, and industrial salt during the President Kufuor era, which he said were his brain child, and pledged greater commitment of resources to those initiatives to rake in immense fortunes for the nation.
Mr Kyerematen said he introduced those PSIs when Ghana was pursuing the Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) initiative, and that bore ample testimony to his status as a man of great vision for his country.
On the continental front, he said he was instrumental in bringing the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) to Ghana, in a clear display of patriotism and support for continental harmony.
Shedding light on the state of the economy, he conceded that the national budget was in crisis, adding that the IMF support which the government was seeking was to correct the frailties in the economy and bring the economy back to pre-COVID levels.
Further, he said his GTA was also to ensure that Ghana did not go to the IMF again after the economy was restored.
Earlier, Mr Kyerematen toured the Ho Central Market where he received a rousing welcome from traders.
“We have embraced you wholeheartedly,” the Market Queen, Rejoice Novixoxo told the aspiring flag bearer, amid loud cheers from the traders.
Mr Kyerematen also held a closed-door meeting with local clergymen as part of his visit to the Volta Regional capital.