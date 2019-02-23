'I don't hate Mahama' - Bagbin concedes defeat to Mahama

Alban S.K. Bagbin, an aspirant for the NDC flagbearer slot says he does not harbour hatred for frontrunner John Dramani Mahama despite criticising him during the campaign
"We are politicians and you have to be in this game for some time to know that anything is possible. Particularly in African because there is so much uncertainty," Mr Bagbin said in an interview with Citi FM.
"And so, as you go round trying to show who is a better candidate you will definitely disagree with the other contestant... Anytime you disagree, people say you are a critic and sometimes they even say that it is an attack on the person but that is what democracy is about. That is what competition is about.
"But, at the end of the day he knows me very well and he has worked with me for a long time and he knows I don't harbour ill-will or hatred and so he knew that what I only criticised to improve. So, he was quite receptive, we had a good chat and we know that with that culture we could do more for the party and this country".
He also expressed gratitude to his constituents for voting massively for him in his home constituency of Nadowli-Kaleo in the Upper West Region.
The Second Deputy Speaker beat Mr Mahama by a total of 16 votes in his backyard where he has been the Member of Parliament since 1992.