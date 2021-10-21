Henry Quartey didn't want to be a regional minister - President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has commended the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey for his performance so far.
He said initially, Mr Quartey did not like the idea to serve as a Regional Minister.
President Akufo-Addo who was speaking on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday morning, October 21, 2021, said all people can testify to the good works of Mr Quartey.
President Akufo-Addo is touring the Greater Accra region.
Mr Quartey served as a Deputy Minister of Interior in the first term of President Akufo-Addo before his appointment as the Greater Accra Regional Minister in the second term of the same government.