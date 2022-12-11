Hannah Bissiw retains NDC Women’s Organiser position

Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw on Saturday beat Magarest Ansei Magoo in the National Women’s Organiser election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
She retained the position after her sole opponent in the election that took place at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast could not unseat her.
The National Youth and Women’s Conference of the NDC ahead of the main National Executive Congress slated for December 17 also took place at same venue.
George Opare Addo also beat competition from Ernest Brogya Genfi to emerge as National Youth Organiser of the NDC.
Hannah Bissiw garnered 433 votes as against Ansei’s 362.
The results were declared at dawn on Sunday, December 11, 2022.