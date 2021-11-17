Guan DCE, Dzifa Attivor pass on

The political front was yesterday hit with sad news following the death of two politicians of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The District Chief Executive for the newly created Guan District in the Oti Region, Mr Marlon Anipa, passed on barely 11 days after taking office while former Transport Minister under the NDC, Mrs Dzifa Attivor, also kicked the bucket.
Guan DCE
Mr Anipa was pronounced dead yesterday at the Hohoe Government Hospital where he was rushed to after suddenly becoming ill.
The deceased had on Monday, November 15, 2021 paid a visit to some examination centres in the Guan District to check on the progress of candidates in the basic education certificate examination (BECE).
An aide to Mr Anipa, Mr Reginald Apaloo Kota, told the Daily Graphic that "he was not sick and didn't complain of anything."
Mr Anipa received a unanimous approval for his nomination as the first District Chief Executive for the Guan District some two weeks ago.
He also contested the Hohoe parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP in 2016 but could not win.
Mr Anipa was survived by his wife and three children.
He was a founder member of the NPP-UK branch.
Prior to becoming the DCE, he served as a board member of one of the institutions under the Railway Ministry.
Attivor
Mrs Attivor, 65, a former Minister of Transport, also died last Monday, November 15, 2021 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.
She was a Minister of Transport under the John Dramani Mahama-administration until her resignation in December 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract.
Career
Mrs Attivor worked with the Bank of Ghana from 1976 to 2003 as a research clerk and then as a personal assistant to three successive deputy governors.
She was a member of the NDC.
She contested the Ho West constituency primary of the NDC in 2008 but lost to Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah who subsequently won the election in December 2008.
Mrs Attivor is survived by three children, having lost the husband, Mr Raphael Napoleon Kwaku Attivor, in 2019.