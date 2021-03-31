Greater Accra NPP chairman donates to Chief Imam

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Divine Otoo Agorhom, has presented assorted food items and other products to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, ahead of this year’s Ramadan.
The presentation was also part of activities marking the birthday celebration of Mr Agorhom, who celebrated his birthday yesterday.
The items included a truckload of water (both sachet and bottle), bags of rice, sugar, cartons of milk and an undisclosed amount of money.
Mr Agorhom was accompanied by his family, regional party executives and some members of the NPP when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam at his residence at Fadama in Accra yesterday to present the items.
Rationale
Speaking to journalists after the presentation, Mr Agorhom said he dedicated his birthday to the Chief Imam in recognition of his immense contribution towards safeguarding and promoting peace in the country.
“He is an epitome of peace, an icon that I think we must celebrate. Oftentimes, we wait when the person is no more before we extol their virtues. I think we should celebrate him while he is alive,” he said.
He also urged the citizenry to be mindful of the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic and observe the necessary preventive protocols and participate in the vaccination exercise to help keep the deadly virus at bay.
“The vaccine is safe. My family and I have all been vaccinated. So I encourage everyone to take the vaccine when he/she gets the opportunity to do so in addition to the protocols so that we can bring the virus under total control,” he said.
Gratitude
For his part, Sheikh Dr Sharubutu prayed for Mr Agorhom and asked Allah to grant him good luck and success in all his endeavours.
He expressed profound gratitude to him for the donation, stressing that: “You are the first person to donate to me ahead of our fasting.”