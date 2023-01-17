Govt working hard to revamp economy — Dr Adutwum

The government is working very hard towards revamping the nation's economy which was hit by the global financial crunch, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has said.
He, therefore, urged the citizenry to continue to have faith in the government as it was working very hard to revamp the economy and other facets of the nation's development.
“With the current state of measures put in place by the economic management team, things would soon change for the good for all Ghanaians irrespective of their political, religious, ethnic and social background,” he said.
Dr Adutwum, who is also the Minister of Education, stated this when he presented some food items, pieces of cloths and undisclosed amount of cash to support 200 widows and widowers at an event held at Jachie in his constituency.
The support to the beneficiaries is an annual event instituted by Dr Adutwum six years ago after he was elected as the MP for the area.
Apart from the donation, Dr Adutwum spent time to wine and dine with the widows and widowers.
Advice
Addressing them before the presentation, Dr Adutwum assured them of his commitment towards helping them to enjoy normal lives at all times.
He urged them to desist from indulging in any activity that could affect their health and lives negatively.
Education
He reminded the widows and widowers to encourage their relations to strive to take their education seriously since that was the key to poverty eradication in their families and the nation as a whole.
Present at the presentation ceremony were the District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, J. K Assumin; the Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr Aikens Addai Poku, among other dignitaries.