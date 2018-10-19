Give Akufo-Addo time to turn things around - CCC Founder

The Founder of Charismatic Calvary Centre (CCC) at Ayigya, Pastor Ransford Obeng, has entreated Ghanaians to give the leadership of the country time to turn things around and grow the economy.
He said “every good thing take time to grow” and believed that the leaders of the country have good intentions for the people and as such should be given the time and space to do their work.
“I can say that the president of Ghana has a good intention for the people of Ghana and so let’s back him with our prayers and give him time and all ideas we can get, give it to him. He will take us to that destination he wants to take us to,” he stated.
At a media briefing ahead of this year’s Spiritual Empowerment to be hosted by CCC, Pastor Obeng admitted that things were hard in the country but was of the view that if given time, the leaders of the country could turn things around for good for the people.
“I personally believe that things will improve. They (government) are doing a great job and as a pastor I can tell. It is not easy but they are doing a great job,” he added.
According to him, every good thing will take time to mature and consequently, asked Ghanaians to back the president and his government with prayers and “give them enough time because anything that is good, takes time to grow. Anything that does not take time to grow, there is a question mark.”
He said it was in this vain that the CCC was organising the Spiritual Empowerment programme with Rev Eastwood Anaba as a speaker to speak the word of God to the people of God to go through the hardship.
“In times of hardship, you need a word of God that will help you to go through the situation you are going through to help you.
“Tough time does not last but it is tough people who last” he concluded.
The Spiritual Empowerment is an annual programme organised by CCC. This year’s starts from October 17 to October 19, 2018 and will be addressed by Rev Eastwood Anaba.