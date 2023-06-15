Ghana's Speaker of Parliament anticipates 2024 Election showdown between Mahama and Bawumia

GraphicOnline Politics Jun - 15 - 2023 , 08:41

The Speaker of Parliament, Kingsford Alban Sumana Bagbin, has predicted that the upcoming 2024 elections in Ghana will witness a highly anticipated face-off between former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Bagbin highlighted that his prediction for the electoral contest will mark the first instance in the history of Ghana's Fourth Republic where both major political parties field candidates from the northern region of the country.

During a courtesy visit to the residence of the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale, in Damongo, Bagbin shared his projection with the Overlord and his constituents.

He emphasized that now is the opportune time for development in the northern region and urged the people to prepare themselves accordingly.

"This is a moment when the two main political parties in Ghana have both decided to field candidates from our northern region. My plea to all of you is to embrace our differences and work together to prepare for the development that lies ahead," Bagbin stated.

He further emphasized the significance of legacy projects that will be undertaken in the region, encouraging the people to be ready to receive and multiply these initiatives for the benefit of future generations.

Additionally, Bagbin restated his firm opposition to LGBTQI+ practices in Ghana, reiterating the unanimous position taken by Ghana's Parliament against such activities.

In his capacity as the presiding officer of Ghana's Parliament, Bagbin made it clear that LGBTQI+ activities will never be sanctioned within the country.

"As long as I am presiding over the Ghanaian Parliament, LGBTQI+ will never be endorsed or supported in Ghana," he asserted.