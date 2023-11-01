Volta floods: NDC calls for support for Comboni Hospital, health workers

The Volta Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for urgent assistance to the Richard Novati Catholic (Comboni) Hospital at Sogakope in the South Tongu District.

It said a positive response to the appeal would enable the hospital to resume operations to cater for the health needs of the people.

Context

The hospital was shut down when it was submerged by flood waters as a result of the recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Hydroelectric Dams.

It therefore brought a lot of pressure on the Sogakope District Hospital.

Appeal

A statement issued and signed by the Volta Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, called for urgent support for 51 employees of the hospital whose livelihoods were badly affected by the floods.

The support for the employees would also enable them to resume service delivery to the people in the South Tongu District and beyond, to ease the current pressure on the district hospital’s facilities.

Health workers

The party also called on the government to provide support to 145 health workers who were impacted by the recent flood within the area.

“Per records currently available to the NDC, there are some 76 displaced health workers in South Tongu, 51 in North Tongu and 18 in Central Tongu.”

“This imperative assistance is crucial at the moment to empower these workers and other such essential paramedics to effectively address the health crisis facing the other thousands of victims taking refuge in safe havens and temporary shelters,” it said.

“In the wake of this catastrophic flooding incident, our health workers especially have shown unwavering dedication and commitment to the welfare and recovery of our fellow citizens who have become victims.

They have, since the disaster, been conspicuous on the front lines, tirelessly working to provide medical care, essential services and support to the affected individuals and communities,” the party stated.

“However unfortunately, it is evident that these brave individuals are facing enormous challenges, including damage to their own homes, displacement and the emotional toll of witnessing the suffering of their fellow nationals and even relatives,” it said.

“We also encourage other stakeholders, non-governmental organisations, and citizens to join us in this collective effort to ensure that our health workers and other essential public sector employees receive the assistance and recognition they deserve,” it concluded.