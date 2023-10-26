Mahama extols Canada chapter of NDC

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 26 - 2023 , 11:22

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed delight about the vibrancy of the Canada chapter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As such, he said he was personally going to spread the word about how lively the operations of the party was because most people had the misconception that the party was dormant in Toronto, and Canada as a whole.

"Most people have the thinking that the NDC is not very vibrant here in Canada.

I will go and tell them that we have a very strong, vibrant, energetic, enthusiastic chapter in Canada,” Mr Mahama stressed.

Visit

Mr Mahama, who is the NDC flag bearer for the 2024 general election, made the statement during a fundraising lunch hosted by the Canada Chapter of the party in Toronto.

He was in Canada to present a paper at the University of Calgary during the Universities Studying Slavery (USS) Conference 2023, held in Halifax.

Mr Mahama took the opportunity to connect with members of his party, the Ghanaian community and potential investors in Ghana and Africa.

After his address, Mahama and his wife engaged and interacted with the party supporters, posing for photos and listening to their concerns and advice.

He reassured the attendees of his commitment to serving Ghanaians and his determination to lead the NDC to victory in the next election.

In addition to meeting with NDC members, he also engaged with the Ghanaian communities in Halifax and Calgary.

He also spoke at business forums organised by the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the Ghana Association in Canada.

Gratitude

Mr Mahama expressed his gratitude to the members for tirelessly contributing their time, effort and resources to raise funds in support of the party, adding that such activities would assist the party in executing its vision for a better Ghana in 2025.

The former President, in the same vein, reminded his audience of the importance of hard work, unity and continuous support if the party was going to win the upcoming 2024 elections.

In recognising the chapter’s dedication to fostering stronger ties within the Ghanaian community in Canada, he encouraged the branch executives of the various provinces to work with the chapter executives in spreading the NDC’s message of hope in an attempt to win more support for the party.

Mr Mahama used the opportunity to congratulate the chapter for its solidarity and strong support for their fellow member, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, to retain the seat in the recent by-election.

He further praised the members for their commitment to the NDC's values, highlighting their impressive participation in the fundraising event and expressed his appreciation to the delegation of chiefs who attended the programme.

He said their presence reflected the desire and commitment to build a Ghana that met the aspirations of all.