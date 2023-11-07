Governance institution congratulates Bawumia

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 07 - 2023 , 08:21

The Kwame Nkrumah Centre for Ideology, Governance and Leadership has congratulated Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for emerging flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party and urged him to engage the civil society community to solicit more input in policy formulation and his manifesto ahead of the 2024 electioneering period.

The centre also commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for organising a reported free, fair and transparent election during its recent national delegates congress.

Congratulatory message

A statement issued and signed by the Executive Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Centre for Ideology, Governance and Leadership, Kwadwo Afari-Yeboah, said after congratulating Dr Bawumia and the NPP, the centre was particularly interested in the elections of Dr Bawumina as he has become the first sitting Vice-President to be given the opportunity for continuity by a political party as its flag bearer.

To the centre, Dr Bawumia's father's political history should motivate the NPP flag bearer-elect to embrace divergent political ideologies and policies in his manifesto and campaign agenda.

Dr Bawumia's father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, the centre indicated, had joined the party of Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1958 and served several portfolios.

It also stated that Dr Bawumia's father had served as the first Chairman of the Council of State from 1993 – 2000 under the current Fourth Republican dispensation

It, therefore, urged Dr Bawumia to focus on the mainstreaming of the informal sector through inclusion with trade unions, cooperatives and trade associations.

"Indeed, it is possible to get it done with the needed political will. The informal sector offers a huge potential in transforming our economy and it will be very important that much attention is given to them," the statement said.

The Kwame Nkrumah Centre for Ideology, Governance and Leadership is focused on espousing the ideals, values and principles of Nkrumaism, Pan Africanism and a progressive society for all men, especially the black people in Africa and in the diaspora.

It also facilitates and fosters institutional partnerships to ensure progressive and people centre policy formulation and implementation for growth and development of society and the people.

The centre facilitates the training and development of the needed human resources and capacity building to deliver effective and efficient management of society.

The centre is of the view that Dr Kwame Nkrumah formulated a pattern of leadership (Nkrumaism) that founded the Black Star Nation — Ghana and the unity of the African continent for the social and economic emancipation of our people.

“Such is the lead candlelight that establishes this centre in attaining the aspirations of this great leader.”

Among others, the centre aims at becoming the lead global centre for establishing the leadership estate of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and re-establishing the leadership estate of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.