Ghana, Qatar sign five memoranda of understanding

The Governments of the Republic of Ghana and
State of Qatar have signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of partnerships between the two countries .
official visit to Qatar, where he held bilateral talks with the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
The first MoU signed was the “Agreement on for the avoidance of Double Taxation and the prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on income”.
This agreement would help to alleviate territorial double taxation of the same income by the two countries.
The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of Ghana by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and, on behalf of Qatar, by
The next MoU was on “The Regulation of Manpower Employment in the State of Qatar”, signed, on behalf of Ghana, by the Minister for Foreign Affairs,
Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and, on behalf of Qatar, by
and Social Affairs.
The third and fourth MoUs signed were “Abolishing Visa Requirements for the holders of diplomatic and special passports”, and the “Establishment of
consultations on issues of mutual interest between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Ghana.”
These were both signed, on behalf of Ghana, by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and, on behalf of Qatar, by
The “Memorandum of Understanding between
was done by Nana
Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber.
President Akufo-Addo and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also pledged to deepen the ties of cooperation and bonds of friendship that exist between
the two countries for the mutual benefit of their peoples.
Credit: Jubilee House