We’ll not treat Mahama as walkover — Nana Boakye

The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Henry Nana Boakye, has said the party will not be complacent but will campaign as though it is in opposition.
“We are not going to treat Mahama as a walkover, we are not going to relax, we are going to enter every single hole, we are going to cover every single space,” he said.
Speaking at the launch of the party’s Upper East Regional Youth Wing in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, recently, Mr Boakye said even though expectations of some party members had not been met in the party’s two years in power, “I can say that just two years in power, His Excellency the President has performed miracles far more than President Mahama's eight years rule.”
The programme was attended by the Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney General who is the Member of Parliament for the Tempane Constituency, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Paulina Patience Abayage, Municipal and District Chief Executives, national, regional and constituency party executives and party sympathisers.
Work hard
Mr Boakye urged members of the party to put their differences behind them and work hard as one united party because unity was key in election 2020.
According to the National Youth Organiser, the NPP met “a messed up economy, we met a shattered economy.
Today, we are putting together the pieces so please if your expectations have not been met, I am telling you that the trust you have reposed in us, the regional and national executives, we shall continue to fight for you.”
Mr Boakye called on party supporters to rally round the party to ensure it stayed in power and addressed their challenges. “Whatever challenge you are going through now does not mean election 2020 should elude us.”
Covenant keeping President
The National Organiser of the party, Mr Sammy Awuku, said its achievements since assuming office as government was well appropriated to the benefit of every Ghanaian.
“It has not been easy but Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been a covenant keeping President.”
Mr Awuku said there was prosperity, misery, hope and hopelessness on the ballot paper at any point in time, “you do not go to play draught on the ballot paper, let us not also think that we are going to be complacent in 2020.
The NPP will do more campaigns than we did in 2016.”
Mr Kpemka said all corruption-related cases the party campaigned on were under investigations, “four major cases are in court. If we succeed in these four major cases, the nation will benefit in not less than one billion Ghana cedis.
The NPP is not a party of propaganda. We are realists,” he added.
He admonished members of the party at all levels to continue to abide by the laws of the country to stay out of trouble.- GNA