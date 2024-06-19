Vote for change - Fifi Kwetey appeals to electorate

Featured

Samuel Duodu Politics Jun - 19 - 2024 , 06:50

The General-Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, says the electorate must vote for change after eight years of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which he said “has been marked by economic hardship, corruption and poor governance”.

Mr Kwetey, who was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, likened the NPP's leadership to a vehicle being driven recklessly, endangering the lives of passengers. He cited the country's current economic circumstances of needing an urgent IMF intervention, high cost of living, and “the lack of accountability and humility to admit to the difficulties” as reasons for the need for change.

"The verdict lies with the people of Ghana. They make that decision as to who wins any election. We believe, however, that if we gauge the sentiments of the people of Ghana properly, they have seen virtually the eight years of what they (NPP) are doing; it is clear to Ghanaians that there is a need for change," Mr Kwetey said.

Hard work

The General-Secretary said although the signs were clear that the NPP would lose the 2024 general election due to the economic conditions in the country, the party would not give anything to chance, and would ensure it worked hard for total victory.

"So we have a responsibility not just to wait for the sentiments of the people to be the reason why we will win. We have to make sure we defend the votes of the people because we believe they will vote against the NPP," he said.

Mr Kwetey added that "the 2024 election will not be so much about the 'NDC versus the NPP', but is going to actually be the people of Ghana versus NPP to let the NPP know that we are not happy about what is happening".

He also highlighted the NPP's constant blaming of others, corruption and mismanagement of resources, such as the building of a cathedral, as evidence of their poor leadership.

Mr Kwetey emphasised that the upcoming election will be a referendum on the NPP's performance, with Ghanaians voting for change.

While acknowledging that the NDC has work to do, Mr Kwetey stressed the importance of defending the people's votes and preventing the NPP from stealing them. He expressed confidence that Ghanaians would vote for change and reject the NPP's attempts to hold onto power.